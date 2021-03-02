cVault.finance (CORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.98 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $4,298.04 or 0.08809310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $42.98 million and $866,945.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.99 or 0.00489845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00075820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00079124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00079605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.45 or 0.00501029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00054837 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

cVault.finance launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

