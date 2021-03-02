cVault.finance (CORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.13 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. cVault.finance has a market cap of $44.13 million and $936,077.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for about $4,413.49 or 0.09004365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.18 or 0.00514492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00075910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00078894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00060572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00078555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.74 or 0.00482994 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

cVault.finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

