CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $17.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. 11,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,020. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVR Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,101,000 after acquiring an additional 274,072 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 16,753.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 63,412 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 122.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 326,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 179,859 shares during the last quarter.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.