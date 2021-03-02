CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.38

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.38 and traded as high as $25.56. CVR Partners shares last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 23,686 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $272.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.84.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%.
About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
