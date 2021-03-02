CWV Chain Reaches Market Cap of $6.41 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $11,097.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One CWV Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

