Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Short Interest Up 287.5% in February

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CYAP opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25. Cyber Apps World has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Cyber Apps World Company Profile

Cyber Apps World Inc operates a price comparison Website. The company's savinstultra.com Website consists of a search engine that users may access in order to compare the prices of different consumer products in various product categories, such as electronics, computers, cellular phones, office equipment, clothing, books, toys, and jewelry.

