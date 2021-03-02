CyberMiles (CMT) Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.42 or 0.00372169 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00054796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,932.83 or 0.99832456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00040775 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00103576 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000696 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

