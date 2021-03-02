CyberMiles (CMT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.17 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $9.21 million and $1.17 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

