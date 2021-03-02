D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHI shares. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average is $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

