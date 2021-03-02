DAD Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, DAD has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. DAD has a market cap of $27.04 million and $1.20 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAD Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

