Dai (DAI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $410.35 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $410.35 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.89 or 0.00813270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00028818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00061355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00045335 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00036513 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,520,815,715 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,520,815,689 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

