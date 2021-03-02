Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.85

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.85 and last traded at $82.63, with a volume of 40410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDAIF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. AlphaValue upgraded Daimler to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $55.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daimler AG will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

