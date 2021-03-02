Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 188.1% from the January 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWAHY traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 23,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,148. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $34.48.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

