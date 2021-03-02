Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $224.09. 2,065,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,586. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.13 and its 200-day moving average is $223.96. Danaher has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $159.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

