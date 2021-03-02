Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €59.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €59.69 ($70.23).

BN opened at €57.24 ($67.34) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.16. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

