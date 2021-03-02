Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €46.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.69 ($70.23).

BN opened at €57.24 ($67.34) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €54.87 and its 200 day moving average is €54.16. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

