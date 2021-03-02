Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €46.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.69 ($70.23).

BN opened at €57.24 ($67.34) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €54.87 and its 200 day moving average is €54.16. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

