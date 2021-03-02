Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.70

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 28431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

DNKEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

About Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.