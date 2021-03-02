Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Update

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the January 28th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. 28,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNKEY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.