DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches Market Cap of $62.54 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $3.81 or 0.00007891 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $62.54 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $239.46 or 0.00495507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00075260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00077553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00078879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056377 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.24 or 0.00492970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

