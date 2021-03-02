DAOBet (BET) Price Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $38,127.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,681.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.03 or 0.01074386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.96 or 0.00381988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00034262 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003001 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

