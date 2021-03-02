DAPS Coin (DAPS) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $981,435.67 and $17,551.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00059366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.62 or 0.00815478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00028883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00061514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00029507 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00046292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,260,322,700 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

