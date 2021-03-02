Daqo New Energy (DQ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $117.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $130.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.