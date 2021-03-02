Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,568,000 after buying an additional 2,972,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,833,000 after buying an additional 6,545,851 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,138,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,161,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,863,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,213,000 after buying an additional 380,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,156,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $72.85.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.