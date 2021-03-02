Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Trading 5.4% Higher

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.68 and last traded at $67.51. 2,094,730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,415,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,997,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.