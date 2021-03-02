Dash Market Cap Achieves $2.15 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $214.79 or 0.00448972 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and approximately $1.23 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006911 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00039133 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,839.12 or 0.03844254 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,004,874 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

