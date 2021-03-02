Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST) Short Interest Up 196.3% in February

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 196.3% from the January 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DTST traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,434. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. Data Storage has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and compliance solutions primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services.

