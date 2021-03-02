Databroker (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0301 on Top Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Databroker has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $2,629.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.50 or 0.00812606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00061191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00030023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.