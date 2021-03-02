Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Dev Ittycheria Sells 50,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $4,778,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 563,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,851,213.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Datadog stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.51. 3,526,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,624. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average is $97.43. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,115.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $136,373,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,231,000 after acquiring an additional 68,718 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

