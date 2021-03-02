DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.77

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and traded as low as $3.70. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 189,817 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.35.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 474.13% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DAVIDsTEA stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of DAVIDsTEA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

