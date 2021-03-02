Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $11.86 million and $280,195.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.73 or 0.00494468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00076297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00078035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00078809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $246.77 or 0.00506864 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055685 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,746,823 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

