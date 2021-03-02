Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) traded up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.04. 102,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 228,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 4.99% of Dawson Geophysical worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

