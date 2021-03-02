Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. Dean Foods shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 207,679 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $4.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Get Dean Foods alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dean Foods stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy and dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, and bottled water.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dean Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dean Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.