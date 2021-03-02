DecentBet (DBET) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,015.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $309,829.75 and approximately $1,015.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded up 146.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.37 or 0.00823118 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00062357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00029937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

