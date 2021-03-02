Decentr (DEC) Tops One Day Volume of $2.65 Million

Decentr (CURRENCY:DEC) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Decentr token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentr has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Decentr has a total market cap of $23.68 million and $2.65 million worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00059932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00813131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00028731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00061558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00029534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Decentr Token Profile

Decentr (DEC) is a 240000000 token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,780,441 tokens. Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentr’s official website is decentr.net

Buying and Selling Decentr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.