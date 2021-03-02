Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,951.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $156,054.65 and approximately $3,951.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.80 or 0.00798057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00029668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00029742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00045234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

