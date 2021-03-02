Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $150,122.83 and $3,155.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00059881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.83 or 0.00819317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00028904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00061556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00029601 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00046570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

