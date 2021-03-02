Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,400.95

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,400.95 ($44.43) and traded as high as GBX 3,478 ($45.44). Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) shares last traded at GBX 3,444 ($45.00), with a volume of 195,955 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 83.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,625.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,400.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.11 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

