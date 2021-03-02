Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO Sells $165,495.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.69. 225,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,336. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $340.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.53.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.63.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

