DECOIN Price Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $319,357.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,018,065 coins and its circulating supply is 54,381,622 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

