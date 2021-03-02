Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.58

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.63. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 355 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.

Deep Down Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPDW)

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

