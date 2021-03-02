Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $71,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in Deere & Company by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.95.

Shares of DE traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $356.39. 10,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.19 and its 200 day moving average is $256.68. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $363.31. The stock has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,255 shares of company stock worth $20,885,832 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

