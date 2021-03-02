DeFinition Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. DeFinition has a market cap of $2.22 million and $18.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeFinition has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One DeFinition token can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.53 or 0.00492342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00073614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00077170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00079265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00056591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.50 or 0.00479750 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

DeFinition Token Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

DeFinition Token Trading

