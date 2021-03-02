Dego Finance Price Up 59.5% Over Last Week (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 59.5% higher against the dollar. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $52.53 million and $5.96 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dego Finance token can now be purchased for about $6.30 or 0.00012913 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.99 or 0.00489845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00075820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00079124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00079605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.45 or 0.00501029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00054837 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Dego Finance Token Profile

Dego Finance’s total supply is 9,893,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,338,747 tokens. The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance

Dego Finance Token Trading

