Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Short Interest Update

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the January 28th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNDF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. 78,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,612. Delta 9 Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. It owns and operates nine retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

