Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Up 15%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares shot up 15% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 51,108,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 32,801,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNN. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.
The company has a market cap of $871.80 million, a PE ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
