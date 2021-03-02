Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Up 15%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares shot up 15% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 51,108,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 32,801,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNN. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a market cap of $871.80 million, a PE ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 808.6% during the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,720 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,520,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,619 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 654,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 592,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

