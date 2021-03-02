DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded to Outperform by Barrington Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $71.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XRAY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

Shares of XRAY opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.78.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

