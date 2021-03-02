Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.50

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DWVYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Derwent London from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

