Desjardins Boosts Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to $5.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Desjardins from $5.25 to $5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 168.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.47.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 89,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $384.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.83. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.22.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

