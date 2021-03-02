Desjardins Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WDO. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.04.

WDO opened at C$8.04 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$5.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.50.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

