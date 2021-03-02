Desjardins Increases Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to $16.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Desjardins from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.13% from the stock’s current price.

CROMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF remained flat at $$11.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

